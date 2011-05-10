Rihanna Wears Opening Ceremony in Weird California King Vid

I, in all honesty, thought this was Rihanna selling out to some mattress brand. No, though, I was mistaken, “California King” is her latest single. With lines like “I was California dreamin’ in my California King,” it may not be her best work, but she looks super hot in the video.

Set in one of those open rooms that overlooks the ocean that you didn’t think really existed, RiRi spends most of her time on, you guessed it, a California King. Since it’s all huge-bed-centric, she also wears mostly lingerie as she is engulfed in sheer drapes most notably an Opening Ceremony set that’s kind of natural and rough edged. I dig how she didn’t opt for all vampy/ over the top and went for something pretty and subdued instead.

Watch the whole vid below.