Rihanna Wears Denim Thong For Stripper-Themed Video: NSFW

Another day, another racy Instagram from Rihanna. This morning, the 25-year-old singer and self proclaimed “bad gal” took to social media to show her millions of fans some behind-the-scenes shots from the set of the music video for “Pour It Up,” her strip club anthem. In addition to piles of cash on the floor, RiRi also showed off her backside in what appears to be a denim thong. Hours after the photo was posted, though, it was deleted.

Obviously, Rihanna isn’t afraid of making provocative fashion statements—in fact, she thanked Prada back in March for sending her custom boots with another thong-baring photograph. She pushes the envelope in her everyday fashion sense as well, often wearing avant garde designers like Mary Katrantzou as well as insane accessories like thigh-high Tom Ford boots with little else for a casual dinner out, so we’re surprised she reneged on keeping the photo in her Instagram feed.

That said, there’s probably a good chance some might be a little offended by her incessantly raunchy displays, so perhaps that’s why she (or a disgruntled publicist) took it down. Regardless, this music video seems like it’s going to be absolutely crazy, and we totally can’t wait to see it.

What do you think—did Rihanna go too far?

More on StyleCaster:

Rihanna Sues Topshop For $5 Million Over Graphic T-Shirts

Instagram Insanity: 15 of Rihanna’s Most Provocative Pictures

NSFW: Rihanna Thanks Prada For Sending Her Boots With a Nearly Naked Instagram Photo