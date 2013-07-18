Rihanna in Wax: Check Out This Eerily Realistic Figure of The Pop Star

For those who are keeping track, celebrity wax authority Madame Tussaud’s has created sculptures of Rihanna eight times, and the museum’s most recent creation was unveiled at Sacred Tattoo, an ink joint in the Manhattan neighborhood of SoHo.

The figure is eerily realistic and captures RiRi mid-performance, mic in hand and arms raised above her head. What makes the sculpture so lifelike, though, are the details of Rihanna’s face. Her lips (which we assume are adorned in the ultra-red MAC RiRi Woo shade) are especially spot-on.

