See Rihanna’s Incredible W Magazine Spread: Wolves, Fur, and a Giant Septum Ring

Rihanna is W magazine’s September cover star, and all we have to say is wow, she looks pretty incredible. The pop star described her spread as an “eskimo horror story” on Twitter, while the magazine dubbed her the “world’s wildest style icon” on its cover.

In the spread—shot by famed fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus—Rihanna wears an owlark septum ring, jaw-dropping furs including an Alexander McQueen cape with a hood, crazy warrior makeup and, to add some insane icing on top of this cake, she’s photographed alongside wolves. Because why not?

Apart from the cover, Rihanna also appears in a fashion spread inside the magazine alongside Iman and Naomi Campbell. The issue hasn’t yet been released, so we still have the interview to look forward to, but head over to W magazine to see the photos in all their dark glory.