Yes, Rihanna Is Vogue’s March Cover Girl: UPDATED

UPDATE: As the rumors and leaked cover suggested, Rihanna is indeed Vogue‘s March cover girl, as Condé Nast just released select images from the issue! Take a look at the offiical cover, and a page from inside the book, both shot by David Simms, then head over to Vogue.com right now to read the full story.

PREVIOUS: Normally, Vogue keeps a pretty tight lock and key on their forthcoming covers (ahem, Kim Kardashian, ahem), but this time around, it looks like somebody may have let the pop star out of the bag. The following image showed up on Rihanna Daily’s Instagram account, claiming to be a photo of RiRi’s March cover for the fashion bible. Check it out:

The Rihanna fan account also posted some alleged inside shots from the issue, all of which show Rihanna looking as gorgeous as ever in brands like Alexander Wang, Rodarte, and (we presume) Balmain, the label she now fronts. What do you think? Is this Rihanna’s leaked Vogue cover, or the work of a (very skilled) photoshopper?

