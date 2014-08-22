Rihanna’s Biggest Crush is … Vince Vaughn?!

Elle interviewed Rihanna for its September issue, and the mega-star discusses a lot her likes and dislikes, as well as her enduring relationship with M.A.C (she’s launching a new Viva Glam collection with the brand for fall). Nestled amid her answers is this gem: The person that Rihanna considers “the sexiest man” is none other than … Vince Vaughn.

That’s right, the pop mega-star whose recent romantic history includes folks like Chris Brown and Drake apparently has the hots for Minnesota-born Vaughn, the funny guy best known for his hilarious antics in “Wedding Crashers” and “Dodgeball,” along with some cringe-worthy romantic comedies (ahem, “Four Christmases”) and two very excellent episodes of “Sex and the City.”

MORE: 25 Famous Men You Forgot Were on ‘Sex and the City’

According to Rihanna, Vaughn is “amazing” and “fantastic.”

Too bad Vince is happily married, otherwise we’d basically be begging for this relationship to happen. But maybe Rihanna’s on to something here—Vaughn is reportedly poised to join the cast of “True Detective” for its second season, which proved a star-making moment for first-season stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Maybe Vaughn’s on the verge of a big comeback? He’s certainly got potential.

Rihanna’s girl crushes, per her Elle interview, are somewhat more conventional: “Penélope Cruz is the shit,” she told Elle. “If I could wake up and look like her tomorrow, that would be great. Mia Wallace [Uma Thurman’sPulp Fiction character] is gangsta. She’s epic. I’m going to do that bob again. Those bangs.”