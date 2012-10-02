Rihanna to Perform at Victoria’s Secret Annual Fashion Show

Last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was the talk of the fashion industry, thanks to Karlie Kloss‘ debut as an angel (not to mention her closing the show) and stellar performances from Kanye West and Maroon 5. Notable aspects included Yeezy’s choice to wear Versace for H&M jacket before the collection was released, and Adam Levine signing to his former girlfriend, angel Anne V.

This year is bound to be bigger and better, since it’s just been announced that the main performer will be none other than Rihanna. The edgy chanteuse will be performing her new hit “Diamonds” as well as another track from her upcoming album. The show will air on December 4 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

Of course, our favorite angels Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel will be walking the runway. Of course, we have to wonder who’ll manage to out-sexy each other: Rihanna or the angels?

Either way, we can’t wait. Let us know if you think Rihanna is the appropriate choice!

UPDATE: Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars will be joining RiRi. YES.