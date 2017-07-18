We Can’t Handle Rihanna’s Pink Dress At Her ‘Valerian’ Premiere

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

No one could handle how magnificent Rihanna’s dress was at her ‘Valerian’ premiere last night, including Rihanna herself. [Harper’s Bazaar]

R. Kelly ‘unequivocally denies’ allegations that he is running a sex cult in his home. Mmk. [Refinery29]

Science says being hangry is real AF. [Cosmo]

As much as everyone would love for this to be true, Taylor Swift was *not* carried out of her apartment in a giant suitcase. [BuzzFeed]

Lorde was stuck on an overcrowded and overheated subway for hours and somehow didn’t lose her freaking mind. [Elle]

Ed Sheeran deleted his Twitter account after “Game Of Thrones” fans shit on him for his cameo in the season premiere. [Us Weekly]

Mariah Carey will be the executive producer for a TV drama on her early life and rise to fame. [Elle]

We are *freaking out* over the news that Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child. [Bustle]

Jessica Alba destroyed the Internet when she used Boomerang to announce her third pregnancy on Instagram. [Marie Claire]

A guy on Twitter thinks menstrual pain is a myth—and in the words of Rachel Green, “no uterus, no opinion.” [Glamour]

Grab your tissues because this couple’s engagement photos are exact replicas of all our favorite photos of the Obamas. [People]