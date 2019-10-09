Rihanna Will Never Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Fenty Queen doesn’t have time for your little sports function. Rihanna’s reason for turning down the Super Bowl Halftime show makes all the sense in the world. If you’re new here–you should know that American football is one of the country’s favorite pastimes. Unfortunately, the National Football League (NFL) has a terrible track record when it comes to responding to violence against women and discrimination against its Black players. Since Black men make up the majority of players in the league–this is particularly troubling.

A few years ago–Black and brown people were being murdered by the police seemingly every day. Former football player Colin Kaepernick. began kneeling during the National Anthem during games in protest. Though we have a right as citizens to protest and disagree with our government–some people could not accept this. instead, Colin was unceremoniously booted from the NFL. In turn, he sued to say, “athletes should not be denied employment based on partisan political provocation.” The former quarterback won–pocketing an undisclosed amount of money in his settlement.

Many celebrities and people across the country have stopped by Colin–boycotting the NFL altogether. Rihanna is one of those people. The ANTI legend was asked to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl back in 2018 and our sis said, “Hell no.” In a new interview with Vogue she said, she “absolutely” refused the offer. She explained,

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There are things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

We live for her so much. As of now, Jay-Z and RocNation have teamed up with the NFL for a “diversity” initiative and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are scheduled to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl. We’re still waiting to hear about any real change.