Rihanna Tours Like a Queen with a Palace-Like Penthouse in Vienna

Rihanna may be a postapocalyptic queen on the cover of September’s W, but she’s living like a real-life one while on tour in Europe. Last night after her show in Vienna, TMZ reports Rihanna returned to her two-story penthouse at the Park Hyatt, which anyone can actually stay at for $21,000 per night.
More: A Brief History of Rihanna Walking Over Grates in Stilettos
Besides boasting four terraces, three kitchens, and one private gym, the expansive suite is filled with windows that overlook Am Hof, the oldest square in a very old city. Her schedule is so packed we’re guessing she only got to spend one night there, though. Tonight, she’s on to Budapest, where we’re sure there’s a whole new palace awaiting this queen. Check out more photos of the suite below.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.