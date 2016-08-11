Rihanna Tours Like a Queen with a Palace-Like Penthouse in Vienna

Rihanna may be a postapocalyptic queen on the cover of September’s W, but she’s living like a real-life one while on tour in Europe. Last night after her show in Vienna, TMZ reports Rihanna returned to her two-story penthouse at the Park Hyatt, which anyone can actually stay at for $21,000 per night.

Besides boasting four terraces, three kitchens, and one private gym, the expansive suite is filled with windows that overlook Am Hof, the oldest square in a very old city. Her schedule is so packed we’re guessing she only got to spend one night there, though. Tonight, she’s on to Budapest, where we’re sure there’s a whole new palace awaiting this queen. Check out more photos of the suite below.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.