Apparently Rihanna Sleeps Topless: Pal Posts Shirtless Instagram Picture of Superstar

Oh Rihanna, how we’ve missed you! Ever since the Diamonds World Tour came to a close last week (honestly, we feel like that went on forever), there’s been a serious void of racy RiRi outfits in our lives. In fact, she’s only made one public appearance since returning home to L.A., and that was at her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi where she showed off her tomboy side in a Michael Jordan jersey.

Luckily, her best friends are bunking up with her in her Pacific Palisades mansion and giving us the inside scoop via their social media accounts. This morning, RiRi was posting up a storm on her Instagram, showing off her new curly hair that she says she’s “getting used to.” Apparently, all that selfie action was too much for the 25-year-old party girl who proceeded to fall asleep without a shirt on.

Her BFF Leandra (who RiRi referenced in her song “Crazy Little Thing Called Love“) posted the above picture with the caption, “All dem selfies ware she out! lol, Now she wan fall sleep as soon as its time to get up! #posingevenwhenshesleep #topmodellife#bfflife @badgalriri“



Well, we can’t say we’re surprised this is how she sleeps. Considering she recently stepped out braless in a sheer mesh top with and her nipple ring shining bright like a diamond for all the world to see, we really didn’t expect her to be in silk pajamas.

Would you be mad if your friend posted this on Instagram?

