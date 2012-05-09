Rihanna Shows Off Her Coconuts For Coconut Water & Terry Richardson

It’s a crappy, rainy and vulgar day in New York. As I sit here in Hunter boots and stare at my computer screen about to burst into tears, the only thing that is keeping me off a ledge are these photos of Rihanna that Terry Richardson just shot for the VitaCoco coconut water campaign. If you don’t know coconut water, then you’ve probably never been wasted at 4 AM and had to work at 9 AM. Based on her recent behaviors, Rihanna seems like the perfect spokesperson for the beverage brand.

Anyway, it’s no surprise that RiRi is a natural in front of Terry’s famed lens, where models and celebrities alike are known for throwing their dignity out the window, and getting down and dirty with the hipster legend. In fact, she may have gotten a little too comfortable, as she headed straight to Grope Town the second she entered his studio.

There’s nothing more exciting than the thought of a pair of trampy Daisy Dukes when you’re buying an umbrella off the street. Brighten your day by clicking through the gallery above and let me know if you think that Rihanna is Terry’s dream client — ’cause I’m pretty sure she is.