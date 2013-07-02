Rihanna Goes Braless, Shows Off Massive Tattoo at the Chanel Couture Show

Paris Couture Week is underway, and although we did notice a few stars out and about yesterday (notably Jennifer Lawrence in an odd crop top ensemble), we haven’t seen many heavy hitters—until now. This morning, a bevy of A-listers hit up the Chanel show (which is always one of the most anticipated and highly attended shows of the week), including Rihanna and Kristen Stewart.

Given RiRi’s penchant for the brand (and her recent visit to the late Coco Chanel’s apartment), it’s no surprise that the 25-year-old pop superstar was in attendance. The only surprise was that she made it there in one piece, considering she was up all night celebrating a friend’s birthday. Following the show, she tweeted, “Went straight to the Chanel Couture show early this morning with NO SLEEP!!! It was so worth it!!!”

As for her ensemble, RiRi opted for a sheer white sweater dress and tons of Chanel fine jewelry—but she definitely opted to leave her bra at home, revealing her massive tattoo of the Goddess Isis, which she got in honor of her grandmother Dolly who passed away last year.

Meanwhile, K-Stew was her usual nonchalant self for her first Paris Fashion Week appearance since her good friend Nicolas Ghesquière left his post at Balenciaga. In a sleek white jacket and microscopic black shorts, the 23-year-old actress looked like a female version of the brand’s longtime creative director Karl Lagerfeld—who’s usually rocking the same leather fingerless gloves as Kristen. Also of note: This is her first high-profile appearance since her latest split with Robert Pattinson.

Other celebrities who attended the show included Vanessa Paradis, Rose Byrne, Michael Pitt, and Milla Jovovich.

