Later this week, Rihanna will have her first interview since Chris Brown assaulted her in his car right before the Grammys in February.

This Thursday, November 5 Rihanna will appear on ABC‘s Good Morning America and this Friday, November 6 Rihanna’s interview with Diane Sawyer will air on ABC’s 20/20.

In both of these interviews, Rihanna will openly discuss the traumatic incident with Chris brown, and her life and her relationship with Brown since then.