Rihanna’s Badass Christmas Attire Includes a $38 Sweatshirt

Because obviously, Rihanna celebrates Christmas in the following manner: by donning a pair of festive reindeer ears, a gold banner that spells out “M-E-R-R-Y,” and a black hoodie that says “F–k with me.” Of course! If there’s anyone in the world who can totally pull off this look, it’s her.

And here’s the good news: her amazing hoodie—which is inspired by Jay Z’s song “F-ckwithmeyouknowIgotit” off his “Magna Carta Holy Grail” album–is availble in T-shirt form for just $38. It’s a collaborative design between magazine Frank 151 and streetwear-inspired lifestyle brand CLOT, and you can buy it at Frank 151’s online store. Then you, too, can dress up as a Christmas reindeer who just can’t right now.

Photo: Instagram.com/badgalriri