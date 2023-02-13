Rihanna Super Bowl Photos: Is She Pregnant Again?!

Scroll To See More Images

Despite hundreds of celebrities, designers and influencers descending on New York City for fashion week this week, there’s only one look and show that really matters—and it’s in Arizona. Rihanna’s Superbowl halftime show look and performance were arguably the most highly-anticipated events of the year. They had even the most hardcore Eagles fan saying, “what football game”? Rihanna’s triumphant return to music after a four-year performing hiatus undoubtedly had music and football fans alike asking for more—while we eagerly wait for that next album, let’s relish in Rihanna’s incredible halftime show outfits.

Rihanna wore a red latex suit that conformed to every curve, leading fans to speculate that she’s pregnant with baby number two with partner ASAP Rocky. WHAT A REVEAL! Many had guessed Jay-Z would make an appearance, but even better than that, Rihanna rocked the largest stage in the world solo with her new baby bump.

This is Rihanna’s first performance since having her son with rapper A$AP ROCKY. In an interview with The Associated Press Rihanna explained her decision to perform. “It was one of those things that, if I’m gonna leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special. I was willing to do it. It was now or never for me.”

While Rihanna took a break from music, she certainly never took a break from fashion. During her hiatus, she was able to build up her fashion and beauty brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage x Fenty—companies that have championed inclusivity, and diversity and made her the youngest female self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

Rihanna has (literally) worn her role in the fashion and beauty industry with pride, becoming a standout staple at the Met Gala, at fashion shows and even when she’s just getting dressed up for dinner. Notably, Rihanna redefined pregnancy fashion with iconic sexy, sheer and cut-out street-style looks. We have had a few opportunities to get a glimpse at Rihanna’s style post-partum including her black gown at this year’s Golden Globes and her latest look for the Apple Music Superbowl Halftime Show press conference.

She wore an Alaïa python dress with an off-the-shoulder sheepskin jacket with coordinating lace-up heels to discuss her halftime show performance.

Let this halftime show serve as inspiration to wear whatever makes you feel good, and put that Rihanna throwback playlist back on repeat.