Rihanna’s Leather Mini Skirt Is Shorter Than My Last Relationship

Rihanna Navy, rejoice! It’s been a hot minute since our beautiful, talented queen served a classic Rihanna street style slay, but I’m here today to report that her latest look makes up for all the pandemic months during which we went without! ICYMI, her leather mini skirt and maxi sweatshirt combination is absolutely a look to Tweet about, celebrate and potentially even copy.

RiRi has laid low over the past year or so (I mean, who hasn’t?) so when she headed out to Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica a few days ago, the paparazzi were more than happy to snap her photo. And of course, she dressed for the occasion!

She’s always one to bring the drama, and for her night out, Ri wore an itty-bitty leather mini skirt with some very extreme thigh slits to show off her curves. And it did! just! that!!! Paired with the dressy bottoms, she opted for some lace-up pointed black pumps—but from there, the ensemble took a more casual turn.

Up top, Ri wore a maxi sweatshirt, which is basically just a black hoodie that was cropped in the front and trailed all the way to the floor in back. Even in sweats, this woman manages to do the most. And I love her for it.

To accessorize, RiRi opted for a simple black crossbody, a few massive costume rings and some skinny rectangular sunglasses (at night, thank you very much). She threw on a bold red lip for good measure and boom: The prettiest person to ever walk the earth. Seriously, we’re not worthy.

Oh, and don’t stress—when she wasn’t showing off that red lip for the paps, Ri kept her mask on like the law-abiding citizen she is.

If you thought Ri was about to emerge with this one fire ‘fit and then fall back off the face of the earth, think again. Over the past few days, she’s served at least two more looks that went immediately on my spring/summer 2021 fashion mood board. The first was a bias-cut white satin dress with pearl detailing at the straps, contrasted by a chunky aviator jacket.

I would never, ever think to pair these two pieces together, but of course she did so flawlessly.

Another look, worn just yesterday, gave me “hot girl on vacation goes grocery shopping” vibes, as she was quite literally a hot girl grocery shopping, although not technically on vacation. Still, the vacay vibes her denim mini skirt, tropical printed top and lime green mask served had me dreaming of Barbados. Anyone else??

If this week has taught me one thing, it’s that Rihanna is ready to step back into the spotlight in 2021 and serve as the fashion queen she truly is. Will we get an album? TBH, I doubt it—but I don’t doubt that we’ll be getting more incredible outfits, and for me, that’s enough. Thank you, RiRi, for reminding us that matching sweatsuit season is officially over!