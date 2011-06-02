Rihanna Stands by Murder in ‘Man Down’ Video

Rihanna’s latest video, for “Man Down” proves one thing’s for certain: she’s not done talking about her infamous battle with domestic abuse just yet. Judging from the vid, Riri has a message that she wants a certain someone to hear loud and clear. But, it seems that the way she chose to portray that message has a lot of people up in arms. In a statement issued by the Parents Television Council, they scolded:

“Instead of telling victims they should seek help, Rihanna released a music video that gives retaliation in the form of premeditated murder the imprimatur of acceptability.”

Rihanna, not one to keep quiet, had some choice words in response to all those overbearing parents out there, tweeting:

“Im a 23 year old rockstar with NO KIDS! Whats up with everybody wantin me to be a parent? Im just a girl, I can only be your/our voice! Cuz we all know how difficult/embarrassing it is to communicate touchy subject matters to anyone especially our parents! And this is why! Cuz we turn the other cheek! U cant hide your kids from society,or theyll never learn how to adapt! This is the REAL WORLD! The music industry isnt exactly Parents R Us! We have the freedom to make art, LET US! Its your job to make sure they dont turn out like US.”

I mean, if you take one minute to listen to the lyrics, anyone can see that she’s not justifying murder. In fact, she comes off pretty regretful if you ask me, singing, “I didn’t mean to end his life. I know it wasn’t right. I cant even sleep at night. Can’t get it off my mind.” Well, good for her, because if it were me, I would probably lose very little sleep over shooting any guy who laid a hand on me. Too honest?