Rihanna Smokes on the Way to Inez and Vinoodh Shoot, Describes Her Look as ‘Ghetto Goth’

We haven’t heard much from Rihanna this New York Fashion Week. Although the 25-year-old fashion-obsessed superstar is indeed in New York City, she hasn’t turned up at any shows—not even her River Island collaborator and costume designer Adam Selman‘s debut. (Of note is that her often revealing, streetwear-filled ensembles have clearly influenced this season’s attendees, who are channeling RiRi even if they really can’t pull it off like she can!)

Today, however, she’s paying a visit to some of fashion’s most elite photographers for a shoot: famed duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. To our knowledge, Rihanna hasn’t been shot by Inez and Vinoodh before, but her peers Lady Gaga and Beyoncé have been lensed by them numerous times. RiRi posted the above picture on Instagram of her on the way to the set, captioned, “She x #GhettoGoth.” She then followed up with a similar photo, captioned, “She. x Shoot day x Inez and Vinoodh.”

Clad in all black from her snapback to her sneakers, she also rocks a bold, wine stained lip, a silver anklet, and her other favorite accessory: a blunt. Obviously, partying all week with her friends everywhere from her tattoo artist Bang Bang‘s opening party for his studio to a strip club in Queens has left her drained, so perhaps she’s trying to get some last minute inspiration before she steps in front of the camera.

We’re still waiting to see if RiRi makes an appearance at any Spring 2014 shows. It’s possible that the royal treatment she received during Paris Couture Week at the hands of Karl Lagerfeld has left her spoiled, and she’s simply above the more low-key New York shows. Regardless, we can’t wait for the details of her Inez and Vinoodh shoot to emerge!

What do you think of RiRi’s “ghetto goth” ensemble?