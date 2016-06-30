Here’s the Full Video for Rihanna’s New Song ‘Sledgehammer’

UPDATE: Video releases are a big, big deal again (or at least trying to be), thanks to artists like Kanye West and Rihanna, who—after teasing her new song ‘Sledgehammer’ earlier this week—premiered the full video at 9 a.m. Thursday in IMAX theaters, before releasing it to both Tidal and VEVO an hour later. The video—created for “Star Trek Beyond,” which is slated for a July 22 release—is definitely on-theme: terraforming canyons, orbs, and futuristic pantsuits. Take a look at the whole thing above.

There’s a new trailer for the “Star Trek Beyond” movie, which is cool and all, but the best thing about the clip is that it features a new Rihanna song, “Sledgehammer.”

Billboard reports that the song has been in the works for more than two years, referencing Rihanna’s cryptic tweet about it in 2014: “You’re just another brick and I’m a sledgehammer,” she wrote. Last night, she posted the teaser for it on Instagram and Twitter, but we, mercifully, did not have to wait long.

The “Star Trek” movie hits theaters July 22, but for now, there is the trailer below. And if all you want to do is to listen to “Sledgehammer,” you can hear it in full on Spotify.