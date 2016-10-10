Rihanna Slams Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Brown: ‘I Wasn’t Da Problem’

There are many adjectives with which to describe Rihanna, but shy is not one of them. And in her characteristic outspoken fashion, she just straight-up trolled her exes on Instagram. “None of my exes are married or in happy relationships so it’s safe to say I wasn’t da problem lol,” she posted. Mic down.

Perhaps now that Rihanna’s in a happy relationship (with Drake), she feels safe to mock her famous exes—such as Leonardo DiCaprio or Chris Brown, both of whom have been questionable at best when it comes to women. She’s also been linked with others, of course—like Matt Kemp, for example—but he got married earlier this year, so maybe there’s something she knows that he’s not telling us, or maybe she’s just having a good time at his expense.

Or maybe Rihanna is just feeling extra secure in her relationship and giving a little wink to Drake, now that they’re so out in the open. After all, they’re supposedly much more serious than ever at this point, at least on Drake’s end. “Drake is very committed to Rihanna,” a source told E! News recently. “They are both mature and ready to commit now. Drake loves Rihanna so much and if it was up to him, he would marry her tomorrow.”

Knowing Rihanna, she’s just having a little fun with the internet. Respect, RiRi. We’d do the same thing if we were dating Drake.