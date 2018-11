Rihanna may no longer be single, according to TheFrisky.com. The 21-year-old pop star has been romantically linked with 20-year-old Tristan Wild of 90201 and The Wire fame.

In case you missed it, check out our live blog of Rihanna’s latest concert, which she streamed live on Nokia’s website.

If these rumors are true, let’s hope this turns out better than Rihanna’s notoriously abusive relationship with Chris Brown.