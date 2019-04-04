Rihanna Singing Rihanna at Karaoke Party Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed

Well, slap us silly and call her RiRi. Rihanna sang her music at karaoke and the videos are giving us life. It’s truly everything we needed and more. On Tuesday night, Rihanna held a Fenty Beauty party in London where she pulled out all the stops. Not only did bad girl RiRi play beer pong and shoot out fake dollar bills, but she sang the Brandy and Monica hit, “The Boy Is Mine,” as well as her own song, “Rehab.” What. A. Queen. The crowd was living for it, as are we.

Up until now, Rihanna has been keeping a relatively low profile. There were rumors she and her billionaire boyfriend may be headed down the aisle, but the singer never confirmed or denied it. She was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game with boyriend Hassan Jameel at the end of the February. Cute little date for her birthday weekend.

As for new content from the Grammy-winning singer, RiRi has confirmed that she’s working on new music. And it should be coming out this year. She teased the album with an Instagram from inside the recording studio and fans totally freaked out. She responded to a fan’s question about when “the album is dropping” on Instagram in December 2018. Her comment was just one word: “2019.” And honestly? TG. We can’t wait to hear what the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer has coming for us this year. It’s bound to be pretty epic. Her music always is.

And for now we can relish in these unreal videos of one of the world’s greatest singers absolutely crushing it at karaoke.