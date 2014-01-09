Rihanna and Shakira Have a Single Together?! See the Sexy Art

Did anyone else know that Rihanna and Shakira have a new single together, or is it just us who were totally surprised when RiRi posted the single art from the song to her Instagram this morning? The track, called “Can’t Remember to Forget You,” is technically Shakira’s song, for which Rihanna did a feature. The song, which will be on Shakira’s next album to be released in Spring, debuts Monday, January 13. Check out the art for it:

Not to hash up days of pop culture yore, but this totally reminds us of when Shakira and Queen Beyoncé teamed up for “Beautiful Liar” back in 2007. That pairing made a little bit more sense at the time, because Shakira was still riding high on the success of tracks like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever” several years earlier. But this new track, coming after Shakira took some time off to give birth to her son about a year ago, seems a bit random.

The track art shows Rihanna doing what Rihanna does best: posing lazily in an absurd amount of gold, diamonds, and other fine baubles. Both ladies look stunning, and we would be lying if we said we didn’t listen to the occasional Shakira song when we feel like shaking our rumps a bit—same goes for Rihanna. So are we excited about this track? Most definitely.

What do you think of the musical pairing? Odd or awesome? Sound off below!