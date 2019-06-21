Rihanna Went Day Drinking & She Let Seth Meyers Go With Her

The Bajan Queen has returned from London to bless us with her presence. Rihanna took Seth Meyers day drinking, and it’s honestly more than we could’ve ever hoped for. For a pre-taped Late Show segment, Meyers was allowed in Rihanna’s presence, and the two embarked on a hilarious adventure full of day drinking, tragic pick up lines, and karaoke. It was quite a delightful time. The late-night talk show host even tried to delight RiRi with cocktails based on her most iconic hits. One of them was called, “We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place.” As the Fenty Beauty mogul glared down at the illustrious beverage which consisted of Veuve Clicquot champagne with a Hostess cake in the glass, she puzzled, “You want me to drink this?!”

Before it all went down, Meyers was (obviously) beside himself with glee. He promoted the segment by saying, “Tonight it happens – DAY DRINKING WITH RIHANNA.” Because we were all skeptical about the FENTY designer actually showing up for this, Meyers made sure to have his receipts on hand. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram saying, “I’d show you a picture of her, but I know what you really want to see is this picture SHE took of ME at the end of the day. #LiveYourLife”

Rihanna tweeted, “not funny @sethmeyers 🙈 make sure you do not miss this episode TONIGHT starring 2 complete disasters….on @latenightseth.”

Luckily, we got to watch the entire adventure for ourselves and it did not disappoint.

Our favorite moment hands down, aside from those horrific pickup lines that we hope the “Work” singer never hears for the rest of her days, was that Fenty Beauty makeover that she gave Seth.

We clearly cannot Stan any harder.