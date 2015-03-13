Happening: Rihanna Will Star in a New Dior Campaign!

Rihanna is joining the ranks of Jennifer Lawrence and Marion Cotillard, starring in a Dior ad campaign. Women’s Wear Daily is reporting that the superstar will appear in the fourth episode of Dior’s “Secret Garden” video series along with a print campaign, both shot by Steven Klein. Shot in Versailles, outside of Paris, the campaign and video will drop this spring.

In the previous installment of the video series, a trio of models whisked about through the castle and its grounds (wearing Dior, of course). That video has so far racked in over nine million views. Rihanna traipsing around the gardens of Versailles in Dior Couture? That could basically break the internet.

While Rihanna’s status as a major fashion girl has long been established, she doesn’t often front designer ad campaigns (a few exceptions were for Gucci’s partnership with UNICEF, Armani Jeans, and Balmain’s Spring 2014 campaign ) so this is a pretty big deal.