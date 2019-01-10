Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection Is Here, and We’re Draining Our Bank Accounts

Scroll To See More Images

Though the chronically single folks among us (me) dread February 14 every year, the debut of Rihanna’s 2019 Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day collection might actually be enough to have us looking forward to the holiday for the first time, like, ever. Because seriously, Rih’s new V-Day lingerie line is seriously swoon-worthy, and we can’t whip out our wallets fast enough.

The singer officially launched the collection on Wednesday by dropping an extremely sexy Instagram of her wearing the some of the lingerie from the new line. She captioned the photo, “This Valentine’s Day is all about you!” and we’ve never loved Rihanna more, because honestly, she gets it.

The collection features sexy bralettes, mesh bodysuits, flowy teddies and, of course, tons of appliqué hearts. Black, white and red all over, the lingerie screams V-Day. Naturally, Rihanna knew where to draw the line between sultry and cheesy; though pretty obviously Valentine’s-themed, the lingerie is sure to look hot as hell on anyone who wears it.

As if things couldn’t get any better, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty V-Day collection is size-inclusive, with most of the designs going up to size 3X in undies and other intimates, and 44DD in bras. Because everyone deserves to look sexy. And for those of you worried about a price jump for larger sizes (which, if you’ve ever shopped plus-size, you know this is an actual concern), Rihanna’s got you. All sizes are the same price.

Speaking of prices, the entire line ranges from about $20 to $96, so it’s actually affordable to wear the same lingerie as Rihanna—a dream we didn’t know we had until now. There are even Savage x Fenty lingerie bundles available for purchase, which include sets of two to three matching items. (BRB, putting this on my V-Day wishlist.)

In the spirit of the holiday, we’ve gone through and picked out 11 of our fave pieces from the line. Whether you’ll be showing the goods off to the mirror or a partner (or both), you’re gonna look amazing, sweetie.

Hearts Halter Teddy, $44 $34 at Savage x Fenty

TBH, might just wear this under every outfit I own.

Lip Embroidered Babydoll, $49 $39 at Savage x Fenty

It’s sexy and cute at the same time, so, uh, add to cart.

Open Back Hearts Hipster, $30 $24 at Savage x Fenty

Feelin’ real cheeky.

Satin and Lace Bodysuit, $84 $66 at Savage x Fenty

Shakespearean wench, but make it 2019.

Hearts Unlined Bra, $49 $39 at Savage x Fenty

No nips, so it’s safe for the ‘gram.

Geo Mesh Teddy, $64 $49 at Savage x Fenty

Imagine yourself in this. So hot.

Velvet Heart Pasties, $20 $15 at Savage x Fenty

They’re velvet, you guys. Velvet.

Metallic Lace Balconette Bra, $64 $49 at Savage x Fenty

It’s subtle sexy. (Translation: you can legit wear this every single day.)

Geo Mesh Undie, $25 $20 at Savage x Fenty

These undies would look amazing on every booty ever.

Satin Pajama Top, $32 $25 at Savage x Fenty

PSA: this comes in eight different colors.

Lace Teddy, $96 $74 at Savage x Fenty

This has me reaching for a glass of water. #Thirsty.

