Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Line Just Hit Amazon’s Virtual Shelves & We’re Swooning

Whether it’s her latest hit track or her iconic Fenty Beauty PRO FILT’R foundation, it’s safe to say that we’re pretty much obsessed with just about everything Rihanna’s involved with, and her sexy, size-inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie collection is absolutely no exception. As of today, you can now officially shop Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collection on Amazon (and yes, shipping perks are a part of the deal if you happen to be an Amazon Prime member). So yes, you can now easily and add one of RiRi’s steamy one-pieces or ultra-flattering, lace adorned undies to cart next time you’re in need of a new moisturizer, paper towels or whatever it is you buy from Amazon on the regular.

The Amazon drop also includes Savage X Fenty’s brand new Fall 2019 collection, chock full of embellished accents, logo loungewear staples, lacy teddies, satin corsets and even a couple of tie-dye bralettes and undies to choose from. The dreamy collection also features an inclusive size range, offering styles in sizes 32A to 42H for bras, and sizes XS to 3X for the rest of the line. The new launch dropped at the perfect time, seeing as how Savage X Fenty also just announced the lineup for the second annual Savage X Fenty show, which will be available for live streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 20. This year’s Savage X Fenty show will include performances by Halsey, Migos, A$AP Ferg, and Fabolous, along with special guests appearances from the likes of Alek Wek, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and 21 Savage.

