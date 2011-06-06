Rihanna Rocks Out In A Couture Tom Binns Bikini On Tour

Tom Binns is one of those designers who creates one lust-worthy item after another, s0 we’re not surprised that he’s amassed a cult following of starlets and scenesters along the way. The jeweler has recently branched out from baubles to a line of bags and t-shirts, and his designs have been spotted on everyone from Michelle Obama to Lady Gaga.

Rihanna is also one of Binns’ famous fans, and for the opening night of her “Loud” Tour in Baltimore, Maryland over the weekend, she sported a custom bikinihandmade with Swarovski crystals by the tour costume designer Adam Selmanwith neon stones handpainted by Binns himself. Amazing, right?

Would you wear Tom Binns or Swarovski underwear, because I know I certainly would.

Photo via Tom Binns