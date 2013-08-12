Rihanna’s Fall 2013 River Island Collection: See the 10 Craziest Pieces

She’s back! Today, the complete lookbook showcasing Rihanna‘s new Fall 2013 collection for British high street retailer River Island was released—and we have to say we’re pretty impressed. Yes, some of the looks are completely unwearable for anyone who doesn’t have the 25-year-old superstar’s outrageously fit physique, but no one can argue that RiRi doesn’t seriously commit to her style.

The latest collection, designed with Adam Selman (who designs her tour costumes), features tons of camouflage, a myriad of sexy crop tops, and a fairly staggering amount of mesh. Frankly, we’re a bit confused, as RiRi once claimed she “designed for fat days,” and we can’t imagine slipping into any of these pieces after downing a plate of cheese fries.

Nonetheless, we’re sure all of these items will be complete hits. After all, her debut collection for River Island had numerous pieces that flew off the shelves almost instantly, and RiRi and her posse are sure to wear the entire line in every single one of their Instagram pictures. There’s no better advertisement than that!

Click through the slideshow above to see the 10 craziest pieces from RiRi’s newest collection, and check out the full collection on the website here!