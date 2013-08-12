StyleCaster
Rihanna’s Fall 2013 River Island Collection: See the 10 Craziest Pieces

Rihanna's Fall 2013 River Island Collection: See the 10 Craziest Pieces

Spencer Cain

Spencer Cain
Rihanna’s Fall 2013 River Island Collection: See the 10 Craziest Pieces
She’s back! Today, the complete lookbook showcasing Rihanna‘s new Fall 2013 collection for British high street retailer River Island was released—and we have to say we’re pretty impressed. Yes, some of the looks are completely unwearable for anyone who doesn’t have the 25-year-old superstar’s outrageously fit physique, but no one can argue that RiRi doesn’t seriously commit to her style.

MORE: Rihanna’s River Island Co-Designer on What it’s Really Like to Work With Her

The latest collection, designed with Adam Selman (who designs her tour costumes), features tons of camouflage, a myriad of sexy crop tops, and a fairly staggering amount of mesh. Frankly, we’re a bit confused, as RiRi once claimed she “designed for fat days,” and we can’t imagine slipping into any of these pieces after downing a plate of cheese fries.

MORE: Instagram Insanity: 15 of Rihanna’s Most Provocative Pictures

Nonetheless, we’re sure all of these items will be complete hits. After all, her debut collection for River Island had numerous pieces that flew off the shelves almost instantly, and RiRi and her posse are sure to wear the entire line in every single one of their Instagram pictures. There’s no better advertisement than that!

Click through the slideshow above to see the 10 craziest pieces from RiRi’s newest collection, and check out the full collection on the website here!

Click through to see our picks from RiRi's latest collection!

A striped mesh dress reading "G4Life," which we imagine references RiRi's song "G4L."  

Say it ain't so—Rihanna is bringing back the Manolo Blahnik Timberlands (or a variation of them, at least)! 

Nothing like a thigh high camo boot that only she could pull off. We're sure plenty of other people will attempt to make this look work, though. 

A floor-length mesh dress. Enough said. 

Rihanna gives new meaning to the cropped sweater. 

A striped onesie for a casual day look. 

Naturally, a pair of sheer gym shorts makes the cut—in case you want to channel this Rihanna look

If you don't already have a camo bikini branded with the pop star's nickname, you finally can. 

A sheer mesh sweatshirt, in case you too want your nipple rings to show

Camo bustier tops for everyone! 

