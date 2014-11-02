She’s Back! Rihanna Returns to Instagram

@badgalriri is back, y’all. After almost six months of zero Instagram activity, Rihanna has finally made her triumphant return to the social media app. And—shocker—her first two photos weren’t naked, mildly naked, or even remotely risqué. Although they’re not terribly exciting, either.

The 26-year-old posted some sort of upside down selfie—sweet sink in the background (?!)—with the caption “Hellurrr #badgalback,” then an photo of a stick figure version of herself in a bikini (okay fine, we guess that counts for nudity) holding hands with the Instagram icon with the caption, “#RIHunited #badgalback @instagRam.”

RiRi made a splash when she famously quit Insta last May, after the app removed several of her “inappropriate” snaps and started posting to Twitter instead.

Here’s hoping this wasn’t a fluke, and that the badass badgal keeps up her posting.