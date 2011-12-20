Rihanna Responds To Racist Comment In Dutch Magazine

In absolutely depressing and disgusting news, an article in the Dutch fashion magazine called Jackie referred to Rihanna as a “n****r b***h,” and also stated that she had a “ghetto a**” and “porn heels.” Obviously, readers were not thrilled, and the editor-in-chief, Eva Hoeke, issued a statement saying there was no racism intended, and that it was “meant as a joke.”

I have no idea how this could be meant as a joke, but either way, RiRi wasn’t having it. She tweeted at the editor:

@evajackie I hope u can read English, because your magazine is a poor representation of the evolution of human rights! I find you disrespectful, and rather desperate!! You ran out of legit, civilized information to print! There are 1000’s of Dutch girls who would love to be recognized for their contributions to your country, you could have given them an article. Instead, u paid to print one degrading an entire race! That’s your contribution to this world! To encourage segregation, to mislead the future leaders to act in the past! You put two words togetherwith the intent of abasement, that made no sense…”***** BITCH”?!….Well with all respect, on behalf of my race, here are my two words for you…F*CK YOU!!!

Amen, girl. Amen.