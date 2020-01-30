Rihanna Has Been ‘Having Fun’ With A$AP Rocky—But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Dating

Since news broke that Rihanna is (maybe) dating A$AP Rocky after her breakup from Hassan Jameel, fans have wondered what’s really going on in Rih’s love life. Well, Rihanna’s reaction to the A$AP Rocky dating rumors (through a source), pretty much confirms that they’re ~just friends~.

The Sun reported on Wednesday, January 29, that the Fenty Beauty founder, 31, and the “Live Fast” rapper, 31, have been spending more time together since Rihanna’s split from Jameel earlier this month. (The two called it quits after almost three years of dating.) “They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York,” a source told The Sun. “However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.”

After a report, a source told E! News that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are simply “hanging out” (whatever that means) and that the “Diamonds” singer is still single. “Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She’s wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something,” the insider said. “She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him. They have a long history and she’s just having fun.”

Since her breakup from Jameel, there have also been rumors that Rihanna reunited with her ex Drake after the two were seen at a concert together earlier this month. And then there’s Rihanna’s other famous ex Chris Brown, who fans think confessed his love for his ex-girlfriend in a since-deleted Instagram post. “When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL,” he captioned a video of him at a recent interview.

As many of us remember Brown was arrested for domestic violence in 2009 after he allegedly beat Rihanna following an argument. So no, fans don’t want them back together. As of now, though, it seems like Rihanna is a single woman who’s having fun with A$AP. You do you, Rih.