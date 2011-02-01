Rihanna Raids Anna Dello Russo’s Closet For New “S&M” Video

Music videos throughout the decades have always been great platforms to showcase high fashion, and it seems that artists today are taking full advantage of the talented stylists and designers they have at their disposal. (Case in point: I spotted the Proenza Schouler painted jeans and t-shirt in a P. Diddy video over the weekend who knew?)

The always-fashionable Rihanna debuted her new video for S&M yesterday, and it’s easier to spot her Anna Dello Russo-inspired accessories than it is to name the video’s cheesy celebrity cameo. Spoiler: It’s Perez Hilton.

Rihanna got her hands on one of the Prada Spring 2011 fur stoles that ADR recently wore in Milan during Men’s Fashion Week, and she even fashioned a few headpieces that could be straight out of the Vogue Nippon editor’s closet. The cherry hat that appears at the 3:40 mark is almost identical to ADR’s, but Rihanna makes the headgear trend her own by sporting floral bouquets, bunny ears, and even a crown throughout the video.

Speaking of trends, the songstress has the spring day-glo thing down, and the fruit she so sensually eats toward the end of the video even recalls this season’s Prada, Miu Miu and Stella McCartney prints but I’m not sure what to say about all of that latex. Watch the full video below!