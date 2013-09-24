Fresh Off the Runway: Rihanna Wears Raf Simons Spring 2014 Menswear

For her most recent performance in Singapore—for which she has received criticism after being seemingly high and lip-synching her way through her set—Rihanna went truly high-fashion, opting to wear fresh-off-the-runway Raf Simons Spring 2014. But there was a twist: the graphic tunic she wore was actually from the Dior creative director’s men’s collection.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a female pop star rock designer gear meant for dudes. Rihanna herself has worn Givenchy menswear before, though she may have been biting Ciara’s style, who’s wotn men’s designs from Riccardo Tisci long before RiRi.

We have to admit, it would be a dream to stock our closet with the kind of high-end fashion Rihanna wears on a regular basis, whether it was initially conceptualized for men or women. And there’s something inherently intriguing about seeing a female sex symbol look just as hot in men’s clothes as she does in those made for women.