Rihanna Just Revealed if Her Pregnancy Was ‘Planned’ & How She Told A$AP Rocky

A little surprise! Rihanna finally talked about her pregnancy and how she revealed the news to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The “Umbrella” singer and the “Sundress” rapper announced they were expecting their first child together in January 2022 with the backdrop of a chilly New York City day.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Rihanna spilled on how the pregnancy came to be: “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning, but certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—. We just had fun, and then it was there on the test. I didn’t waste any time.”

When the news hit her, she told her boyfriend immediately, “I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.” The couple have been together since November 2020, almost a year after Rihanna’s split from entrepreneur Hassan Jameel. The Fenty Beauty founder met the rapper in 2012 after Rocky was featured on a remix of Rihanna’s single “Cockiness (Love It).”

Later in the Vogue interview, Rihanna gushed about her path to motherhood and how it will affect her fashion choices, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

She emphasizes keeping true to herself in the midst of the announcement, “I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this. At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am. None of the dials are turned down.”

Rihanna also confirmed that she and A$AP are more than excited to welcome their little one into the world, which will only strengthen their relationship in the process, “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are.” she said during a FaceTime with A$AP during her interview with Vogue. “The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”