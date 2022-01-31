Rihanna Used This Bold Statement Coat To Cover Up Her Baby Bump

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen! After a somewhat traumatizing first month, 2022 is finally ready to give us something good. ICYMI, Rihanna is pregnant—she and A$AP Rocky are going to be parents! The couple made the announcement by way of some paparazzi photos that featured them out and about in New York City, with Ri’s bump on full display. And as a fashion editor, I’ve got to be honest—the only thing more exciting to me than Rihanna having a baby is Rihanna’s pregnancy style. I just know it’s going to be incredible.

And we already have a few strong examples! In their ~announcement~ photos, Ri paired low-rise, light wash jeans with rips at the knees with a vintage Chanel hot pink quilted midi coat, leaving just the top button fastened so that her baby belly could peak out. She accessorized with a chain belt and lots of jewelry, and even though the jeans were way too long for NYC’s currently-slushy streets, it was a damn good look.

But before we knew there was a baby on board, RiRi was slaying her pregnancy wardrobe in secret—a good coat covers up so much! On January 26, the singer and fashion mogul was spotted at the Flight Club sneaker store in NYC serving major traffic cone elegance. And stopping traffic at the same time, I’m sure!

Ri layered a bright orange hoodie underneath an oversized orange shearling coat, and threw on a pair of camouflage pants for contrast. As a glam finishing touch, she opted for the Gucci x Balenciaga Knife heels. Iconic, no? And to think, this was just days before her showing off her bump in its full glory! I would’ve never, ever guessed she was expecting—how unexpected, pun very much intended.

We don’t know when her due date is, but she looks pretty far along, so I’m willing to say she was definitely pregnant in December. Which means this sexy bomber jacket look also counts as part of her pregnancy wardrobe!

The Miu Miu bomber is a statement all on its own, but Ri accessorized with Miu Miu gloves, Balenciaga Knife boots and Loewe sunnies that give major Willy Wonka vibes. Again, in a good way. IDK how anyone but Rihanna pulls these off. Regardless, the bomber’s oversized, slightly rounded silhouette was perfect for hiding any hint of a pregnant belly.

Bottom line? Our queen is having a baby, so expect her pregnancy fashion to be nothing short of spectacular. Congrats, Rihanna! We love you, and your relationship with A$AP Rocky, and your future baby, and your pregnancy wardrobe. Finally, some good news this year!