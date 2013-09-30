Rihanna Wears A Fishnet Bodysuit With Nothing Underneath, Has Pink Eyebrows

No weekend is complete without some racy Rihanna pics courtesy of the singer’s Instagram account. And sure enough, on Saturday, RiRi posted several scantily clad selfies from behind the scenes of her latest music video “Pour It Up”.

The more risqué photos, though maybe not by Rihanna‘s exhibitionist standards, feature the 25 year-old wearing a fishnet bodysuit (similar to the one Miley Cyrus wears on the cover of FASHION magazine, we might add) and nothing underneath. The singer is generous enough to share both a front and back view with her millions of followers, both of which depict her starring seductively over her shoulder while sporting a blonde wig styled in short, tight curls that suggest the video might have a 1920’s theme.

The rest of the photos show the bonafide bad girl in white heels, a mega-watt choker and a barely-there lavender romper, but most questionable of all is why she’s rocking dark pink eyebrows and a matching manicure? Could this be foreshadowing an upcoming beauty trend?

In one of the shots, Rihanna captures her make-up artist oiling her up for the undoubtedly sizzling shoot, and in another she’s holding what appears to be a joint and puffing smoke at the camera — a signature of the singer’s as of late.

Also during the weekend, the songstress was a guest on the 100th editition of “Chatty Man.”where she told British TV host Alan Carr: “Recently I’ve become a square”. Currently on her Diamond world tour, Rihanna continued, adding: “I hate partying. I don’t know if it’s my heels – I don’t like standing up in my heels for hours. I don’t know if it’s that, but I’ve been so bored of it.”

And while her photos practically scream “sex”, Rihanna revealed to Carr that since her split with Chris Brown, she’s feeling lonely and hasn’t had gotten busy for a while. If things are bleak for Rihanna in the romance department, that can’t be a good sign for the rest of us. Thankfully, the star added: “Don’t feel bad for me, I’m good”. FYI RiRi: we don’t.

