Now that haters are sick of complaining about how “depressing” Rihanna’s new (AMAZING) single is, they have moved on to the cover art. “She’s wearing nothing but a strip of wire wound around her chest,” voiced a source.

In Rihanna’s defense, she is wearing a corset around her stomach, so that’s not nothing. And her nipples are covered. As long as she doesn’t try this look at the airport a la Lady NoPants, she’s completely appropriate.

Imagination is overrated anyway.

