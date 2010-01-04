Rihanna Picture Book Set to Release (And the 12 Rihanna Looks We Hope to Find In It)

Sitting front row at fashion shows, sporting runway looks in nightclubs and at red-carpeted events, singing in front of thousands of adoring fans wearing costumes to fit her personal style,Rihanna, has mostdefinitelymade a name for herself, not only as a top selling recording artist, but as a leading fashion icon.

It comes as no surprise that Rihanna is releasing a picture book entitled, Rihanna: Last Girl on Earth, full of fashion heavy spreads of our gal. Slated to hit shelves June 29, 2010, the style book can bepre-ordered right now, by clicking here.

Shot by the director of her “Rated R” tour, Simon Henwood, we’re hoping the book features designer clothing and jewelry (ahem, Balmain and Balenciaga please!)with serious RiRisex appeal.

The spotlight is on Rihanna’s stage style–here are the 12 looks that we hope to see in her book this spring:

1. Celebrating NYE in Style



At Carson Daly’s 2009 New Year’s Eve show, Rihanna sported an embellished top hat, complete with lace veil and delicate flowers. In a cropped white fur jacket, Rihanna style was certainly hot on this cold and windy New Year’s Eve in New York.

2. At the 9/11 Charity Concert



Headed up by none other than Jay-Z himself, Rihanna performed at this years 9/11 charity concert, “Answer The Call.” Donning underwear as outerwear, Rihanna proved once again that she is on top of today’s trends.



3. Bandaged Up for the AMAs



The cutout bandage jumpsuit that Rihanna wore to the American Music Awards definitely scored her some serious style points. We think she might have been having a contest with Lady Gaga as to who could sport the best white and nude outfit that night. Our vote goes to Rihanna, of course. It’s your turn to be the the judge — check out what Lady Gaga wore to the AMA awards and tell us who you think was best dressed.



4. Pretty and Polished



On Good Morning America, Rihanna wore this beaded boyfriend jacket, paired with fishnets. We love the minimalist approach she took on national television, and her trademark shoulder pads of course.

5. Real-Life Superwoman



Imitating the Watchmen‘s superwoman in this yellow and black super scoop neck mini, and thigh high boots, we’re making her an honorary superhero.



6. Fashion Rocks



At Conde Nast’s Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks concert, Rihanna went all out. With an overload of sequins and feathers, she stood tall as the fashion-forward performer we have come to love.



7. Feathers and Leather



Rihanna is decked out in feathers, leather, chains, and fishnets; basically everything we know and love her for on stage and off. Aside from her outrageous outfit, we can’t get over her perfectly shaded smoky eye.

8. RiRi’s Pepsi Performance



Even though these boots look like they belong behind the plate at a baseball game, we can’t help but commend Rihanna on her interesting style choices. Complete with fingerless gloves and tons and tons of leather, we wish we were at this Pepsi performance singing along.

9. In the Limelight



Wearing a neon corset, leather cropped jacket, and metallic mini, Rihanna impressed us with her style choice yet again at the 2008 VMA awards.

10. Bondage is Back



We love the sexy black and white bondage look Rihanna rocked for her concert in Moscow.

11. Minimalist Black



Love, love, love Rihanna’s minimal look! Her trademark corset looks stunning paired with a chunky gold chain choker and baggy silk pants.