Mystery Solved! We Finally Know Which Perfume Rihanna Has Been Wearing

This multi-talented artist and businesswoman still has a bit of mystery to her, but just a little less now. Dedicated fans finally solved Rihanna’s 2019 perfume mystery. Fans were searching every corner of the internet to find out what fragrance the star used but we’ve had the tea all along.

For some time now, Rihanna’s contemporaries have all agreed on one thing: she smells really good. Fans began to unearth various parts of the internet to see if they too, could smell like the “Umbrella” songstress. However, way back in 2016–STYLECASTER gave you the answer. In our article, we cited a video from Rihanna’s friend, @stylishgent.

Much to the chagrin of Rihanna, the video details which scent the “Disturbia” singer has been working: Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian. But hold on, couldn’t that have just been her perfume from three years ago? We hear you. And that’s where Jackie Aina of YouTube fame comes in. A number of days ago, Jackie shared a screenshot via Twitter of her DM history with the Grammy winner after the two met in April. Jackie asked, in their DM exchange, what fragrance Rihanna had been wearing because RiRi smelled extra delicious and we need to get us some.

However, as Jackie was privy to the rumors of Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian, she went out and purchased a sample of the fragrance to confirm it was still the one used by the “Rehab” singer. With luck, it was confirmed and the mystery was totally solved. There you have it, internet; the case is closed.

But we’ve known this for years.