Rihanna’s Grand Return to Music After 3 Years Isn’t What You’d Expect

Good to hear you again, Rih. Rihanna and PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” lyrics meaning should be the last thing on fans’ minds after the “Love on the Brain” singer released her first new song in close to three years (!!!) The Rihanna Navy was blessed on Friday, March 27, with PartyNextDoor’s new song, “Believe It,” which features the Fenty Beauty Founder.
The song, from the Canadian singer’s new album PartyMobile (which was also released on Friday), is a sexy, mid-tempo track where Rihanna and PartyNextDoor sing about how they want to believe each other, but they can’t. The song marks Rihanna’s grand return to music after her 2016 track “Lemon” with N.E.R.D. In the song, PartyNextDoor sings about how his love interest needs to forgive him after a screwup a “long time ago” in their relationship.
“First you gotta forgive me,” he sings. “Let me know everything gon’ be okay Even if I come out with everything I did Would you still punish me even though I did it a long time ago?”
As for Rihanna, the Barbadian songstress isn’t featured in the song as much as we hoped, but she does provide vocals for track’s infectious chorus: “Best make me believe it. Best make me believe it. Believe you won’t deceive me.”
“Believe Me,” which was cowritten by Rihanna, comes after fans have pressured Rihanna to release new music. (The last album the singer has released was 2016’s Anti.) In 2018, Rihanna assured fans in her Instagram comments that new music from her would come out in 2019. When 2020 rolled around, fans were disappointed to learn that they’d have to wait even longer for new Rih tunes. However, it may not be long now. Since the year started, Rihanna has posted several photos of her recording studio, which hints that a new album (or at least a new song) from the “Pon de Replay” singer could be coming out any day now.
We (and the rest of the Rihanna navy) are waiting with bated breath.
Read the full lyrics to Rihanna and PartyNextDoor’s “Believe Me” below.
[Chorus: Rihanna & PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won’t deceive me
[Verse 1: PARTYNEXTDOOR, with Rihanna]
First you gotta forgive me
Let me know everything gon’ be okay
Even if I come out with everything I did
Would you still punish me even though I did it a long time ago?
If so, let me know
If I propose, would you say no?
Would you break my heart?
Would you embarrass me or play your part?
Baby, don’t fold, my heart is yours
You got the power, pussy power
You got the power, pussy power
The floor is yours, the time is ours
Hey, either believe me or you don’t
Choose to believe me or you won’t
If you leave me, I’m skull and bones, I’m dead, baby
You told me
[Chorus: Rihanna & PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Hey (Ooh)
Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won’t deceive me
[Verse 2: PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Bae
You told me that you’d kill me if I fuck up (Kill me if I fuck up)
You told me I’m a lucky motherfucker (Lucky motherfucker)
You love ’em, but you never ever trust ’em
Never ever trust me, no (Never trust me, no)
There’s two sides to the story (Sides to the story)
And that girl got a good PR (Good PR)
I knew we’d never make it far
Because I like my bitches black and mama tar
Oh, woah
Tell me you love me ’cause I know they won’t
They wanna fit in for the photoshoot
Put them aside, baby, I notice you
My niggas hype, baby, they hypin’ you
My family like it, yeah, they likin’ you
My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you
She wanna know what it do
You say “Either way, you…”
[Chorus: Rihanna]
Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won’t deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won’t deceive me
[Outro: PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Bae