Rihanna’s Grand Return to Music After 3 Years Isn’t What You’d Expect

Good to hear you again, Rih. Rihanna and PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It” lyrics meaning should be the last thing on fans’ minds after the “Love on the Brain” singer released her first new song in close to three years (!!!) The Rihanna Navy was blessed on Friday, March 27, with PartyNextDoor’s new song, “Believe It,” which features the Fenty Beauty Founder.

The song, from the Canadian singer’s new album PartyMobile (which was also released on Friday), is a sexy, mid-tempo track where Rihanna and PartyNextDoor sing about how they want to believe each other, but they can’t. The song marks Rihanna’s grand return to music after her 2016 track “Lemon” with N.E.R.D. In the song, PartyNextDoor sings about how his love interest needs to forgive him after a screwup a “long time ago” in their relationship.

“First you gotta forgive me,” he sings. “Let me know everything gon’ be okay Even if I come out with everything I did Would you still punish me even though I did it a long time ago?”

As for Rihanna, the Barbadian songstress isn’t featured in the song as much as we hoped, but she does provide vocals for track’s infectious chorus: “Best make me believe it. Best make me believe it. Believe you won’t deceive me.”

“Believe Me,” which was cowritten by Rihanna, comes after fans have pressured Rihanna to release new music. (The last album the singer has released was 2016’s Anti.) In 2018, Rihanna assured fans in her Instagram comments that new music from her would come out in 2019. When 2020 rolled around, fans were disappointed to learn that they’d have to wait even longer for new Rih tunes. However, it may not be long now. Since the year started, Rihanna has posted several photos of her recording studio, which hints that a new album (or at least a new song) from the “Pon de Replay” singer could be coming out any day now.

We (and the rest of the Rihanna navy) are waiting with bated breath.

Read the full lyrics to Rihanna and PartyNextDoor’s “Believe Me” below.

[Chorus: Rihanna & PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won’t deceive me

[Verse 1: PARTYNEXTDOOR, with Rihanna]

First you gotta forgive me

Let me know everything gon’ be okay

Even if I come out with everything I did

Would you still punish me even though I did it a long time ago?

If so, let me know

If I propose, would you say no?

Would you break my heart?

Would you embarrass me or play your part?

Baby, don’t fold, my heart is yours

You got the power, pussy power

You got the power, pussy power

The floor is yours, the time is ours

Hey, either believe me or you don’t

Choose to believe me or you won’t

If you leave me, I’m skull and bones, I’m dead, baby

You told me

[Chorus: Rihanna & PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Hey (Ooh)

Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won’t deceive me

[Verse 2: PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Bae

You told me that you’d kill me if I fuck up (Kill me if I fuck up)

You told me I’m a lucky motherfucker (Lucky motherfucker)

You love ’em, but you never ever trust ’em

Never ever trust me, no (Never trust me, no)

There’s two sides to the story (Sides to the story)

And that girl got a good PR (Good PR)

I knew we’d never make it far

Because I like my bitches black and mama tar

Oh, woah

Tell me you love me ’cause I know they won’t

They wanna fit in for the photoshoot

Put them aside, baby, I notice you

My niggas hype, baby, they hypin’ you

My family like it, yeah, they likin’ you

My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you

She wanna know what it do

You say “Either way, you…”

[Chorus: Rihanna]

Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won’t deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won’t deceive me

[Outro: PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Bae