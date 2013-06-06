Tracking Rihanna’s Fashion-Filled Trip to Paris: Chanel, Alaïa, Saint Laurent, Oh My!

Rihanna was in Paris for only two days this week, and it’s safe to say that the superstar had quite the fashion-filled trip, as documented pretty heavily—where else?—on Instagram.

First, RiRi was gifted the key to Coco Chanel’s apartment—yes, the one with the infamous mirrored staircase—sparking rumors that she’ll appear in the label’s next ad campaign. While there, she hung out with the label’s accessory designer Laetitia Crahay, got a private tour, and went on what appeared to be a pretty epic Chanel shopping spree. NBD.

Then, Rihanna was the special guest at a private cocktail party held by legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa. For that event, she donned an appropriately amazing Alaïa oxblood velvet jumpsuit, which she paired with accessories by another Parisian design house: Saint Laurent.

And that’s not all! RiRi’s Saint Laurent golden tassel necklace was first spotted on the red carpet in April, when none other than Kim Kardashian wore one to the MTV Movie Awards. Naturally, Rihanna managed to one-up Kim (quite literally) by wearing not one of the baubles, but two.

Click through the gallery above to see Rihanna’s fashion-filled Paris trip and tell us if you agree with us: we kind of want to be her. She’s gorgeous, gets to wear any designer brand she wants, and hangs out with the most legendary designers of all time. What’s not to love?

