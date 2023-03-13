Rihanna Just Defined Her New Pregnancy Style At The 2023 Oscars

Scroll To See More Images

A Rihanna double header? We’ll take it! It’s not every year that the Superbowl Halftime Show headliner follows up the show with a full performance at the Oscars (let alone pregnant), but Rihanna isn’t just any performer. After breaking a seven-year solo performance hiatus by taking over the Superbowl last month, Rihanna returned to the stage for a second time this year at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. The Oscar-nominated singer typically uses fashion to complete her performances and Rihanna’s Oscars look for 2023 continued the trend.

Rihanna used her Superbowl performance to revisit her hit songs and announce that she is pregnant with her second child. The giveaway? Her strategically unzipped red Loewe jumpsuit hit right below the navel. With Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement comes a second wave of the singer’s iconic pregnancy style. Whether it’s a completely sheer dress, bralette top or chainmail mini skirt, Rihanna brings a sexy edge to pregnancy fashion.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards is the first major event Rihanna has attended since announcing her second pregnancy—and a major opportunity to define her next wave of influential style. Spoiler alert: it’s still sexy, but elevated and more refined. For this year’s awards, Rihanna wore a chocolate brown Alaïa dress on the red carpet. The dress featured a mesh base silhouette (I told you she likes sheer) but included a leather bra top and skirt overlay. The sheer portion of the dress helped to highlight Rihanna’s baby bump—a top priority for Rihanna when picking a glam maternity look. The mesh was nicely balanced out by the dress’s turtleneck silhouette and long puddling maxi skirt.

Rihanna appears to be working closely with Alaïa to define her pregnancy style. She wore a long red Alaïa coat over her jumpsuit for a portion of her Superbowl performance and a full snakeskin print Alaïa look to the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference before the game.

The singer wore her hair in a messy bun on top of her head which helped give the look a playful twist. The style also helped show off her drop earrings which were one of her few accessories. Rihanna kept her makeup relatively simple with black liquid liner, blush and a beautiful, bold red lip. She didn’t need to do much to her makeup for this red carpet because she was genuinely glowing and was cheerfully grinning in almost every red carpet photo. Celebrities often take red carpets very seriously but it looked like Rihanna was ready to have some fun.

Rihanna performed her song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is Rihanna’s first time being nominated for an Academy Award. She competes in the category against other notable artists like Lady Gaga who is nominated for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick.

This is also Rihanna’s first time attending the Academy Awards—the Fenty Beauty founder is already known for being the queen of the Met Gala red carpet and she easily dominated the fashion scene at the 2023 Oscars tonight.