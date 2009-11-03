Rihanna Opens Up and Speaks About Chris Brown Scandal

In what was a seriously heartbreaking interview, Rihanna spoke for the first time about the Chris Brown assault to Diane Sawyer. The episode will air on Good Morning America Thursday and 20/20 Friday.

“This happened to me, it could happen to anyone,” Rihanna said, looking down at her hands. “He was definitely my first big love.”

Having been curiously close-lipped until now, Rihanna chose to focus on her music career, releasing the album “Rated R” on November 23.

We will definitely be tuning in for the complete interview Thursday. And probably humming “Independent Woman” under our breaths. (Yeah…we know she doesn’t sing it, but still.)