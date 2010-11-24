Rihanna On Turning Straight Women Gay, Ke$ha Cleans Up Her Look!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Ooh na na! Check out Rihanna‘s colorful cover of Interview‘s December issue, complete with an awkward interview by Kanye West. When he asks her how it feels to have the power to turn straight women gay, she replies, “Is that a real question?” We’re weirded out too, RiRi. (ONTD)
- Yay, more chances for poor people to buy rich people things! Karl Lagerfeld announced that he will launch a capsule collection for Macy’s next fall. (WWD)
- Color us confused by this cover girl: Ke$ha cleaned up for Complex magazine. Read on as she describes what exactly it means to “wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P. Diddy.” (Complex)
- Some ladies won’t settle for Kate Middleton‘s designer knockoffs! Her navy blue Issa engagement dress went on sale at Net-A-Porter today and sold out within minutes. (Elle)
- Unfortunately, Willow Smith was a victim of a designer knockoff earlier this week. (Fashionista)
- Is there anything Kim Kardashian won’t do for money? Shilling for Skechers, selling $10 bottles of water, and her most recent stunt: cutting the toilet-paper ribbon for the opening of a public bathroom in Times Square. (Daily Mail)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @OscarPRGirl ratio of heel height to pencil skirt tightness is critical. If you go too high in a skirt that restricts your knees you’re toast. Ladies, take note!
- RT @AnOtherMagazine Miu Miu afternoon eye candy… http://ow.ly/3eN89 Yum.
- RT @eloisegoes when the dog bites, when the bee stings, when i’m feeling sad… i simply remember @NETAPORTER and then i don’t feel so bad. Well said. My credit card feels a little bit bad though.
- RT @mrjoezee Also Happy Birthday to everyone else who celebrates today with me including Miley Cyrus and @Sn00ki …. Party! http://plixi.com/p/58808536 Ingredients to a party right here in this photo. Happy Birthday!