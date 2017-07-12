Rihanna’s 10 Hottest Nearly-Nude Outfits

We get it. Rihanna is a total fashion queen—from her ever-changing hairstyles, to her drool-worthy Fashion Week appearances, to her iconic Met Gala looks that keep us on the edge of our seats every year. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that she’s, you know, one of the most stunning human beings on earth. With a combination like that, the 29-year-old is bound to rack up some stunning looks over the years.

But we’re not here to talk about any Rihanna outfits. We’re here to talk about her most legendary and on-brand Rihanna looks: her nearly-nude outfits. Since pretty much her first red carpet appearance, Rihanna has been known to expertly show a little (and, sometimes, a lot) of skin, and we absolutely love it every time. In honor of Rih’s hottest looks, we rounded up 10 times Rihanna bared her bosom or bottom (or both) in sizzling near-nude outfits. See them all, ahead.