There’s new music from Rihanna that you’re going to have on repeat all weekend—and probably for the rest of summer too. The trap-leaning track, “Nothing Is Promised,” just landed on iTunes and is another collaboration between the singer and producer Mike Will Made-It, who also made RiRi’s 2013 stripper-themed anthem “Pour It Up” a reality.

Rihanna announced the new song overnight on Instagram, writing: “Listen to #NOTHINGISPROMISED on iTunes.”