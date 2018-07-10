Rihanna’s Nose Is Inspiring This Surprising Plastic Surgery Trend

Two months ago, plastic surgeons across the country reported that Meghan Markle’s nose, from its natural-looking hump to its button-like tip, was the latest plastic surgery trend. Well, move aside, Markle because there’s a new plastic surgery trendsetter, and her name is Rihanna.

According to Dr. Melissa Doft, a New York-based plastic surgeon, the 30-year-old singer’s schnoz is the latest plastic surgery obsession for its straight and symmetrical structure. Though Markle and even Justin Bieber’s noses are top requests, Doft claims that Rihanna’s snout is the nose of the moment for its subtle upturn and the way it rests close to the face.

“There are several different noses that people come in asking for. There’s always a new nose everyone wants,” Doft told PopSugar. “Rihanna’s nose definitely gets commented on.” She added, “They like the symmetry, the little upturn, and the fact that it’s straight. “It doesn’t project too far from their face.”

However, just because you like a celebrity’s feature doesn’t mean that it fits your face. Before her patients go under the knife, Doft makes sure that their new nose matches their face and that their chin lines up with the profile, ensuring that her patients still look like themselves after the operation. “You want the nose to fit your face,” Doft said. “You also want your chin to fit the profile. When you have both things, you get a new, striking elegance.”

As for how you can help your plastic surgeon, Doft recommends bringing in a picture, especially for nose jobs, so the surgeon can best assist you. However, Doft also wants potential patients to keep their options open, in case a certain feature doesn’t work out. “You have to point out what you like about a picture, and that’s what we can translate into your operation,” Doft said.

Now that everything is said and done, we have to ask: Would you get a Rih-noplasty?