Rihanna Had the Best Response to a Fan Who Wanted to Pop Her Pimple in a Makeup-Free Selfie

She may be the founder of Fenty Beauty, but Rihanna is no stranger to makeup-free pictures on the ‘Gram. This week, Rihanna’s no-makeup photo made fans want to pop her pimple, and, as the Queen of Comebacks, she was prepared with the perfect response. The “Love on the Brain” singer, 31, took to her Instagram on Monday, Jan. 6, to share a fresh-face photo of her in cornrows and a hoodie. “first selfie of the year doe. #2020,” she captioned the pic.

Obvi, Rihanna looked s-t-u-n-n-i-n-g per usual, but it wasn’t her looks that caught the attention of fans. Instead, it was the tiny, tiny pimple on her right cheek. Of course, it didn’t take long for a member of the Rihanna Navy to comment on what it honor it would be to pop Rihanna’s zit. “Let me pop your pimple,” the fan wrote. Rihanna’s response? “Let her have her shine PLEASE.”

Rihanna has spoken. In 2020, we shall no longer cover our pimples and let them shine bright like diamonds in the sky. On a side mode, many considered Rih’s bare-faced photo as a clue that Fenty Skin was on its way. The “We Found Love” singer filed a trademark for “Fenty Skin” on March 29, 2019. According to the trademark application, the line will include “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care, and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume, and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools, and applicators.”

Rihanna’s trademark for “Fenty Skin” came two years after registered another trademark for “House of Fenty,” which would include similar skincare products, such as “cosmetics, non medicated skincare preparations, namely creams, lotions, gels, toners, and cleansers.”

“It’s 2020 & you look 20 sis ❤️❤️🔥🔥 fenty skinnnnnn okkkkkk,” Love & Hip Hop star PreMadonna commented on Rihanna’s photo.

Of course, there some Navy members who think a skin care line can wait, especially after Rihanna promised that she would release her next album in 2019 and didn’t. “SO DAMN CUUUUUUUUTE! where the album doe?! 😭,” one fan wrote. Another added, “The fact that the pimple heard the album and we didn’t.”

It has to come out in 2020 right? A new album and a skin care line? We’re blessed.